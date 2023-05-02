Remote yard waste sites now open for business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Say you’ve started your spring cleaning, and cleared the yard of all the debris from the winter. Now you have to find somewhere to take it. So where do you go?

On Monday, the city opened their remote yard waste sites around town.

The sites, located at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North, do not accept household trash, but serve as a place to drop off both recycling and yard waste.

The city asks that anything dropped off at either site be manageable. For example, they would prefer large logs be taken directory to the landfill, but a pile of sticks could be left at either site.

“We take grass, leaves, small logs, that sort of thing we don’t like to have to large of logs that do not fit well in our grinders,” said Kristen Hasse, assistant public works director.

The remote yard waste sites are not a free-for-all, and are only open to residents of Rapid City.

If the waste bins are full, people are asked to take the debris to the landfill at no charge.

