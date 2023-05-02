Offender Thomas Rabbit back in custody

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State prison offender Thomas Rabbit is back in custody.

He was placed on escape status on April 8, 2023, when he failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center from his work release job.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

