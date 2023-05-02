A mineral withdrawal in the area could save our cities drinking water

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In April, more than 12,000 new mining claims were suggested throughout the Black Hills.

On average, a person should drink anywhere from 10 to 15 cups of water a day, so it is essential for cities to have clean drinking water. But new mining operations in the Black Hills could affect the amount of quality water coming into Rapid City, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and other communities in the Pactola Reservoir area, according to Bonnie Gestring, northwest program director for Earthworks.

“We’re really encouraged that the forest service is proposing a mineral withdrawal to protect 20,000 acres of federal public lands and the Rapid Creek watershed in order to safeguard public resources, particularly the city’s drinking watershed and other cultural resources,” said Bonnie Gestring, northwest program director for Earthworks.

The proposed F3 Gold mining exploration in the Custer area is searching for gold in the Hills. They would do this by drilling small holes to see if certain areas have gold they could further excavate. Community members have voiced their opinions against the project, stating it puts an unnecessary risk on the quality of water in the Hills.

“Certainly a lot of the new mining activity across the west is the push for minerals related to the transition to clean energy, so critical minerals. But what I want to emphasize here, is that gold is not a critical mineral,” Gestring continued.

Since December 2022, the Black Hills area has seen 30,000 new mining operations proposed. If the withdrawal is put into place, it would cover the area around Pactola Reservoir and would stop the Jenny Gulch gold mining exploration.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.