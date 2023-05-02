Matters of the State: Workforce housing hitch; Lying lawmaker?

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the push to improve workforce development in South Dakota, including another setback for $200 million approved for workforce housing.

Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree (R-Madison) joins the program to discuss the status of the money approved by lawmakers last session for workforce housing, as well as Gov. Noem’s comments this week about lack of funds going out the door.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the concerns about a state lawmaker whose recent move is raising questions about representation for his district.

Sarah Parkin provides an update on measures being taken in Brown County ahead of construction of an embattled CO2 pipeline project, while Madison Newman takes a look at the latest numbers for what could be a record year for Deadwood gaming.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 11 a.m. on KOTA.

