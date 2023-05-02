Lakota woman becomes first female Native American playwright to have show on Broadway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of South Dakota’s own has made a name for herself in the world of theater and now she is the first Native American woman to have a show on Broadway.

Larissa FastHorse is from the Sičhą́ǧu Lakota Nation and grew up near Pierre. Her early life as a ballet dancer took her from coast to coast and eventually influenced her career in screen and playwriting.

Published

Image | Title “Larissa FastHorse”

Caption: Although FastHorse has been a playwright for 15 years, but 2023 saw history being made as her satirical comedy, The Thanksgiving Play, made its Broadway debut. Making FastHorse the first female Native American playwright to be on the big stage.

Usage instructions: KOTA/KEVN

Edit Info

Although FastHorse has been a playwright for 15 years, 2023 saw history being made as her satirical comedy, The Thanksgiving Play, made its Broadway debut. Making FastHorse the first female Native American playwright to be on the big stage.

“My whole career, I take the responsibility and the honor of being the first, which I almost always am where ever I work, I take that honor and responsibility seriously in that it’s my job then to make sure that doors are not just open but then the people I work with are reaching back through the door and bringing more and welcoming more Native American writers into the room,” said FastHorse.

The Thanksgiving Play is about four educators trying their best to create a culturally correct holiday play while also celebrating Native American Heritage Month and failing.

Although this may be her biggest success, FastHorse has a number of other plays on the docket.

South Dakotans can see her play, Wicoun, a comedy about Lakota Superheroes in May and June.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.