It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a BeethoVAN

South Dakota Mines creates portable music stage
Mines students help create a mobile stage.
Mines students help create a mobile stage.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The BeethoVAN made its debut Monday. A group of students at South Dakota Mines created the mobile stage, known as the BeethoVAN, which includes AV capabilities, good acoustics, and a trailer to haul everything around.

The Rushmore Music Festival will use the portable stage by holding pop-up concerts in parks and rural areas within about a 300 mile radius.

“The idea was just to give a portable stage so that way the students of the Rushmore Music Festival could perform anywhere. So, if they wanted to do one in Kadoka - if Kadoka doesn’t have a traditional concert hall - they could pull this up and park in a parking lot and get everything set up and play for anybody who wants to show up,” said Logan Leader, student South Dakota Mines.

“I’ve always believed in necessity breeds innovations, and when we saw a need we needed to fill we say ourselves as uniquely capable of doing this,” said Brett Walfish, co-founder and executive director of Rushmore Music Festival.

For more information about the dates and locations of the pop-up concerts, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Hall of Fame is proud to announce the Inductee Class for 2023 from Rapid City...
Announcing The SD Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023
Rapid City Area School bus
A former bus driver didn’t think her job would be dangerous
HSI online child sex crimes investigations lead to SD men getting charged
DCI and the Union County Sheriff's Office are looking for Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales.
Statewide search for Union County murder case suspect
Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.
I-90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp finally opening as DDI

Latest News

Rapid City's remote yard waste sites are now open for the season.
Remote yard waste sites now open for business
Warmer
Sunny and warmer Tuesday
DCI and the Union County Sheriff's Office are looking for Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales.
Statewide search for Union County murder case suspect
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Kota kevn forecast