Hiking challenge alert! RC’s sustainability committee invites public to hike Earth Day trails

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Earth Day Trail Challenge is a 40-day event, tasking the public to hike each of three local trails: Birdhouse on the Skyline Wilderness Trail System, Founders Valley on the Hansen-Larson Memorial Trail System and Nature Trail at the Outdoor Campus West.

Hikers are encouraged to take a selfie with the Rapid City Earth Day Trail Challenge sign displayed along each trail. The three-hike challenge must be completed by May 31 for hikers. They can show the selfies and get a Quick City Earth Day pin at the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks’ Open air Grounds West, 4130 Experience Trail, during ordinary business hours through May 31.

“The trail challenge encourages people to get out and enjoy our beautiful community this spring and also to help keep these areas clean and beautiful by picking up trash as they hike,” said Lysann Zeller of the Sustainability Committee.

As part of the challenge, hikers are also encouraged to pick up any litter or garbage found on the trails.

“The goal of the trail challenge is to hike all three trails, find the sign, take a selfie with it, and then head into the Outdoor Campus during their business hours and show your selfies to get a pin,” said Ria Hannon, also a member of the City’s Sustainability Committee. “And it helps keep our trails clean. If you see any trash, pack it out.”

For more information and links to the trail maps, visit https://www.rapidcitysustainability.com/trailchallenge.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.