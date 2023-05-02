Fighting South Dakota’s food desert

Non-profit organizations fill the gap when there are no grocery stores
People located in rural areas may find it harder to find groceries.
People located in rural areas may find it harder to find groceries.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to a report by South Dakota State University, 31 out of 66 counties in South Dakota identify as a food desert, which means they don’t easily have access to groceries.

A food desert can be defined as areas with limited access to a supermarket, and homes with no vehicle access that are more than a mile away from a store.

To beat these statistics, a hunger relief organization in South Dakota is trying to help out these rural areas.

“We’re doing our best to work in every single one of them. We’ve seen a lot of improvement in a lot of them because we’re able to provide services to community involvement that’s already happening, like local churches and pantries, but were also able to bring our trucks and provide food that way too,” said Kimberly Wallace, volunteer coordinator at Feeding South Dakota.

Church Response is located in downtown Rapid City, where no grocery stores currently reside. Being one of the only food pantries downtown, they do things a little differently.

“Instead of giving out food once a month, we give out food once a week. We have a lot of people that are elderly or disabled or living in motels or don’t have transportation so we give them an eight-pound bag of food that they can carry weekly, as opposed to giving out a bigger amount monthly,” said Linda Mentele, director of Church Response.

Although there are organizations that are trying to help food deserts, donations can be slim.

“It’s been a challenge we’re seeing a lot more people ever since COVID. We’ve had a harder time getting food and having the supply we need for the people that are coming in that need the food,” said Mentele.

For more information on donating to Feeding South Dakota, click here.

To donate to Church Response, click here.

