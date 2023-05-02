Downtown Rapid City is getting ready for their Summer Nights events

One of the main tents at Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City.
(KOTA)
By Madison Newman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the weather gets warmer, the community is getting ready for a favorite event, Downtown Summer Nights.

The event, which has been ongoing for 16 years happens every Thursday with live music from 6 to 8 pm. This year it will start on June 1st and run through August. The event will feature live bands, sponsors, and other activities. The live music events include all genres from rock to country, to pop, with some artists coming as far away as Canada and Las Vegas.

“Well obviously the band is always the highlight, and we do have West River Cornhole coming back again this year, so they’ll have tournaments every week as well. First responders night will be June 29th so will have different organizations from around the community out to represent each of our first responder groups, and we do military appreciation on August 17th, so we’ll have some military groups out to honor that night as well,” said Jade Herman, marketing chair for Summer Nights.

Herman wants to thank all the volunteers and sponsors, as well as the community, for being able to make sure this event is able to run every week.

If you would like to keep an eye on upcoming artists, or what will be happening each week at the event, you can find it here: https://www.facebook.com/rcsummernights

