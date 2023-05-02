City commission to host second session May 3 on mental health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City’s Community Relations Commission is hosting a second discussion session addressing mental health issues in the Rapid City community. The session is part of the Commission’s ongoing ‘The more YOU know, the better WE do’ forum series.

The round-table discussion will be held Wednesday, May 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Western Dakota Tech Event Center.

“This is another opportunity for community members to come together and engage in courageous conversation about mental health issues in our community,” said Community Relations Commission Coordinator LaFawn Janis. “Our goal is for all citizens to be heard and included in the discussion.”

Janis said the next session will include an in-depth discussion for participants who want to understand addiction, who may need help in understanding the processes and resources, or who would like to express ideas and problem-solve current barriers.

Each table will incorporate a sign demonstrating a mental health topic that will be examined at that table. Professionals who support the topic of each table will be present.

“At the first mental health forum, our panelists provided heartfelt and insightful information that the participants learned from and found answers to various forms of support for loved ones,” said Janis. “It was a successful event and we look forward to furthering the discussion at next week’s forum event.”

For more information, visit http://communityrelationsrc.com.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.