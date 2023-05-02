Citizens keep parks maintained through Adopt-A-Park Program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City residents and organizations can play an important role in the upkeep, maintenance, and beauty of local parks by participating in the City’s Adopt-A-Park Program.

The Adopt-A-Park Program has been in place for a considerable amount of time with the intention of assisting in the timely upkeep and maintenance of the parks.

A total of 16 City parks are currently ‘adopted’ by 13 groups as part of the Adopt-A-Park Program. The groups include the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association. The group adopted Wilson Park a few years ago, planting flowers, weeding, and cleaning up trash in the park.

“The West Boulevard Neighborhood Association heard that Parks and Rec was short of summer employees due to COVID-19 so we decided to adopt Wilson Park,” recalls Rapid City Council member Pat Roseland, a long-time member of the West Boulevard group. “The volunteers planted flowers supplied by Parks and Rec. During the summer, the flower beds were weeded and trash picked up.”

“We’ve since adopted Wilson Park permanently, partnering with Parks and Rec to continue to make Wilson Park a beautiful park to visit and enjoy. The volunteers take great pride in our efforts and I’d encourage others to consider adopting a park as well.”

City Parks officials say the Adopt-A-Park program connects citizens with their local parks.

“The Adopt-a-Park program is a great partnership program between neighborhood groups, community organizations, and the City in helping to maintain our parks,” said City Parks Landscape Designer Melissa Petersen. “The work of the volunteers assists our parks staff greatly, but it also promotes a sense of community pride with groups and individuals working to keep a particular area clean and beautiful for everyone to enjoy.”

Petersen is encouraging groups and individuals to consider the Adopt-a-Park Program.

Adoption is available for the majority of City parks, and tasks can include cleaning and raking, sweeping parking lots, sidewalks, and shelters, picking up trash and debris, weed cutting and removal; painting; general upkeep of the park; mulching; replenishing wood chips under the play equipment and cleaning out barbecue pits and fireplaces; repairing and replacing basketball nets and other projects.

Individuals and groups can adopt a recreation area by presenting an Adopt-A-Park application to the City’s Parks Division. Parks staff will meet with the individual or group supervisor to go over the expectations and specifics after receiving the application.

For more information about the City’s Adopt-a-Park program, contact 394-4175, click on the Parks/Urban Forestry block on the City’s Parks and Recreation page at the city’s website, or go directly to: https://www.rcgov.org/index.php?option=com_docman&view=download&alias=11162-adopt-a-park-program&category_slug=parks-recreation-department&Itemid=149.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.