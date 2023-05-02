Biden admin asks for 1,500 troops at US-Mexico border

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, celebrating Greek Independence Day.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has requested 1,500 troops for the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of pandemic-era restrictions, according to three administration officials.

The troops would be sent down to focus on administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can work in the field, two of the officials said. They would not do law enforcement work. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the request because it had not yet been approved and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The COVID-19 restrictions allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border. Those restrictions will lift May 11. The Biden administration has already made major changes to tighten the border ahead of time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
DCI and the Union County Sheriff's Office are looking for Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales.
Statewide search for Union County murder case suspect
HSI online child sex crimes investigations lead to SD men getting charged
Rapid City Area School bus
A former bus driver didn’t think her job would be dangerous
Leacey Brown, an advocate for VHMD, discusses the program on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Preparing your home for your golden years

Latest News

FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the...
Djokovic can return to US Open; vaccine mandate ends May 11
Special Olympics gold medalist, Natalie Williams, lost her original medal to the 2021 tornadoes.
2007 Special Olympics world champion receives replacement for gold medal lost in tornado
I-55 reopens following a fatal crash caused by a dust storm that left at least 6 dead. (CNN,...
Dust storm causes fatal pile-up on Illinois interstate
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows to go dark