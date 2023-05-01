Sunny and warmer Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s for much of the area. Some spots in Wyoming will be near 40°, while those out toward the Badlands could drop into the 20s.

Sunny skies continue Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s! Sunshine sticks around for Wednesday morning, but some clouds will develop through the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible across northeast Wyoming and into parts of the Black Hills and far southwest South Dakota. Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s for many with some spots climbing into the 80s.

Temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s Thursday with a few showers and storms possible. Friday will be a little cooler as highs will be in the 50s and 60s with showers at times.

The weekend is looking nice with highs back up into the 60s and 70s with a few showers and storms during the afternoon hours. The stormy pattern will continue off and on next week with temperatures remaining in the 60s and 70s for many.

