Preparing your home for your golden years

By Keith Grant
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An AARP survey reveals more than 75% of people over age 50 want to stay in their homes for as long as they can. However, as we age this is not always feasible.

Helping people make the right changes to their home is the Voices for Home Modification of the Dakota (VHMD) Project. The project aims to enhance the quality of life for people, so they can stay in their homes.

Leacey Brown, an advocate for VHMD, says the most common place for falls and accidents is in the bathroom. She says widening doors or adding grab rails can prevent these accidents from happening.

Check out the interview above to find out more information on VHMD.

