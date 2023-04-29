Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.(Michigan State Police)
By Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADILLAC, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Troopers in Michigan say they came across an unusual item when recently cleaning a roadway.

Michigan State Police shared a photo online of what appeared to be a severed hand, but luckily it was made of rubber.

“They’re not writing citations. They’re literally cleaning the highway and made an interesting find,” the MSP Seventh District shared on Friday.

Troopers said they spent the week picking up trash along M-42 in northern Michigan.

According to the team, they found the realistic-looking rubber hand near exit 191.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff at the Buffalo Chip are gearing up for a daring event
The US Forest Service has postponed the final decision on the F3 Gold Jenny Gulch Exploration...
Black Hills National Forest Pactola Reservoir requested withdrawal
Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.
I-90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp finally opening as DDI
Brandon Comes Flying has been placed on escaped status after he did not show up after his work...
Offender Brandon Comes Flying placed on escape status
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
State senator’s residency called into question following out of district home purchase

Latest News

Elevate Rapid City partners with SD Trade to open West River Trade Office
FILE — Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the scene of a partial collapse of a parking...
NYC partly shutters 4 parking garages after deadly collapse
A Texas man reportedly continued on his date after shooting a fake parking attendant over $40.
Man resumes date after killing fake parking attendant over $40, records show
In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha...
US conducts 1st evacuation of its citizens from Sudan war
A Texas man reportedly continued on his date after shooting a fake parking attendant over $40.
Man resumes date after killing fake parking attendant, records show