Special Olympic athletes compete to make it to the state tournament

Rapid City held the Special Olympics South Dakota, Black Hills region spring games.
By Madison Newman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Special Olympics held their Black Hills spring games Friday, with athletes participating in track and field events.

More than 200 athletes registered for today’s competition. The event had volunteers from the Rapid City area, Box Elder area, and Meade and Bell Fourche school systems, to help the event run smoothly.

The athletes who took part are now eligible for the state summer games, which will be held from May 18 through the 20th at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.

“Many of them are just so thankful to be here, because again earlier in the week it didn’t look like we were going to. The enthusiasm and excitement because they get to compete and not have to cancel an event, and many of these athletes have been training for a couple months for their events. It’s an opportunity for them to see their friends, to showcase their abilities, in talking with them, they’re just so excited to be here,” said Cathy Grubb, sports director for Special Olympics South Dakota, Black Hills region.

Grubb said she is grateful to the city, parents, and volunteers who make this event a success.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Forest Service has postponed the final decision on the F3 Gold Jenny Gulch Exploration...
Black Hills National Forest Pactola Reservoir requested withdrawal
Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.
I-90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp finally opening as DDI
Sister Lorane Coffin and 10 other sisters will move to a senior living center in May.
The Catholic Sisters of St. Martin’s Monastery to move to senior living center
Staff at the Buffalo Chip are gearing up for a daring event

Latest News

Around 100 students at the elementary helped assist in planting the 28 trees.
Elementary students help speak for the trees
Rapid City held the Special Olympics South Dakota, Black Hills region spring games.
Special Olympics SD Spring Games
Sturgis Police Department's Mission 22 patrol car.
Mission 22 takes its mission to the Sturgis Police Department
Sturgis Police Department unveils their new Mission 22 wrapped patrol car.
Sturgis Mission 22