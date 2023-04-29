Slightly cooler for Sunday then warming trend starts on Monday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Cool and slightly below-average temperatures are in store for this evening. Partly cloudy clouds will help trap some of the heat from the afternoon in but as we start to gradually clear out temperatures will fall into the mid-20s to mid-30s with winds gradually decreasing to around 5 to 15 miles per hour gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Sunshine, mild, and dry conditions continue into Sunday where afternoon highs will be mostly in the 50s, and some locations will climb into the low 60s with a light breeze developing. Most of the warming trend will start Monday, with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s and plenty of sunshine. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Our warmest day looks to be Wednesday when temperatures could climb into the mid-70s to 80s for some locations. Cloud cover does make its way back in as the ridge pattern that has stalled a high-pressure system over our area up to Wednesday breaks down allowing unsettled weather and slightly cooler temperatures to move back into the area. Cooler temperatures move in on Thursday with highs mostly in the 60s, the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain into the weekend.

