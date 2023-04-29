A former bus driver didn’t think her job would be dangerous

A former bus driver resigns from Rapid City School District due to violent behavior on the bus.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, a Rapid City Area School bus driver, Janet Weaver, was picking students up from school like any other day, and suddenly things changed. A student attacked a child, an adult, and Weaver herself.

Weaver said the school bus monitor tried to touch the student’s shoulder; reminding that student not to kick anyone else.

That’s when things escalated.

“Well that ticked him off too, so he just started beating on her,” Said Former Rapid City Area School bus driver Janet Weaver.

Weaver explained the attacker gave another child a black eye and broke her glasses.

“I tried to restrain his arms when he started beating on me too,” said Weaver.

We reached out to the Rapid City Area School district, they sent out a statement saying in part saying that “the district is prohibited from discussing or releasing information related to students”.

According to RCAS.com, the district’s policies and procedures for a situation like this are limited. The only exceptions for the use of physical restraint are:

“To break up a fight; to knock a weapon away from a student’s possession; to calm or comfort; to assist a student in completing a task/response if the student does not resist the contact; and to prevent an impulsive behavior that threatens the student’s immediate safety.”

Weaver has seen the video of the incident and believes the district edited the video.

“The District saw a video; now on the bus, there are several cameras. Well she had touched him, and you’re not supposed to touch him, and they didn’t like that but they just showed us one view, and it didn’t show the student kicking the monitor,” said Weaver.

“And that was my last day; I said I’m done; I don’t have to take this abuse,” Weaver concluded.

