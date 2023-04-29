Elevate Rapid City partners with SD Trade to open West River Trade Office

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Trade, a 501c(6) non-profit association, opened its doors this week during the 2023 Governor’s Office Economic Development Annual Conference as a revamped public-private partnership. Its mission is to navigate international trade for South Dakota.

The organization and Elevate Rapid City have collaborated to establish a Rapid City office. Businesses in West River that want to export their goods and services can now get free, private international trade consulting in Rapid City. In February, Kallie Ruland joined the Elevate team as business retention and expansion manager. Through this organization, her job has extended to act as an Exchange Expert for South Dakota Exchange.

“We understand the importance of helping our local businesses thrive and partnering with SD Trade to offer a West River office in Rapid City will do just that,” said Tom Johnson, President & CEO of Elevate Rapid City. “This collaboration will not only benefit our ag neighbors as they feed the world but also provide regional companies with the resources needed to succeed in international trade. Elevate Rapid City is proud to work alongside SD Trade, as we strive to elevate the region for all.”

Luke Lindberg, President & CEO of SD Trade added, “We are proud to be partnering with Tom, Kallie, and the rest of the team at Elevate Rapid City to provide international trade services to western South Dakota. Our partnership will ensure companies across the region receive access to the tools they need to succeed in expanding their global footprint.”

Businesses looking for assistance can contact Kallie Ruland at 716.0588 or visit www.southdakotatrade.com.

