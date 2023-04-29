Elementary students help speak for the trees

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arbor Day is held on the last Friday of April and was celebrated with Rapid City elementary students planting 28 trees.

“The mayor decided to make it an official holiday, so we take time out of our days to plant trees for the environment,” said Karis, a student.

The day is meant to encourage people to look forward to the future instead of the past and by planting a tree.

“We do this every year, it’s important because it gets the kids involved, it shows them how easy it is to plant a tree, the benefits of planting a tree, and we get a little free labor out of it,” said Jason Preble, landscape and forestry supervisor.

According to onetreeplanted.org, trees provide clean air, and biodiversity, store harmful greenhouse gases, and give the ability for essential life.

However, students said there were additional reasons to plant a tree.

“It’s going to help the environment a lot and make it where we can make new houses for new generations to come,” said Blake, a student.

“The reason why we’re planting trees is because people just come and chop them down. In the Black Hills, there are some bugs that like to eat them and then they just fall,” said Dondre, a student.

“We take time and purpose to try and plant trees for our community,” said Sienna, a student.

Mature trees can absorb more than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide, and in exchange release oxygen in the atmosphere.

