A Cinco de Mayo party for the cats, Cinco de Meow

By Keith Grant
Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pairing the famed holiday, Cinco de Mayo, and fixing your pets. Probably not something you expect to do on a Friday, but the Wine Cellar Restaurant has mastered the combination with “Cinco de Meow.” The weekend-long event from May 4 to May 6 will raise money for three area organizations that help spay/neuter dogs and feral cats. Caring for Canines, South Dakota West River Spay/Neuter Coalition, and APAI will be the recipients of the money raised.

The 3rd Annual Cinco de Meow Fundraiser, May 4 - May 6 is at the Wine Cellar Restaurant.

  • May 4: Silent auction and reservation for dinner and music by Darin French at 6 PM
  • May 5: Silent auction will be up from 4 PM - 6 PM and music by Darin French starts at 6:30 pm.
  • May 6: The silent auction will end at 5 PM.

For more information on the event watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

