Announcing The SD Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are 10 diverse people whose life works have helped shape South Dakota and our nation for a better tomorrow; they will be the newest inductees into the South Dakota Hall of Fame. These 10 inductees were selected for their achievements in the medical field, business, agriculture, education, sports, and arts and entertainment.

The South Dakota Hall of Fame is proud to announce the Inductee Class for 2023: Dr. Robert Arnio (Medical), Bruce Bad Moccasin (Business), Walt Bones (Agriculture), Dr. Thomas Dean (Medical), Dr. José-Marie Griffiths (Education), Dr. Pamela Homan (Education), Gary Mule Deer (Arts & Entertainment), Larry Rohrer (Arts & Entertainment), Hani Shafai (Business), and Adam Vinatieri (Sports).

The Class of 2023 will be celebrated at the Honors Ceremony on September 8 and 9, 2023 in Chamberlain/Oacoma. The public is invited to attend.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Laurie Becvar, Ed.D., M.A. CEO, South Dakota Hall of Fame lbecvar@sdhalloffame.org 605-234-4216.

