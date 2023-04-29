2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Forest Service has postponed the final decision on the F3 Gold Jenny Gulch Exploration...
Black Hills National Forest Pactola Reservoir requested withdrawal
Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.
I-90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp finally opening as DDI
Sister Lorane Coffin and 10 other sisters will move to a senior living center in May.
The Catholic Sisters of St. Martin’s Monastery to move to senior living center
Staff at the Buffalo Chip are gearing up for a daring event

Latest News

Newly-released images shine a new light on what was happening in the situation room during the...
Never-before-seen photos show White House during Bin Laden raid
A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow
High school golfers tee off at Sturgis
Post 320 Stars earn first win of season