Windy today; mild and breezy this weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be windy with clouds in and out throughout the day. A few showers will be possible from time to time, especially around the Black Hills.

This weekend will be dry and mild, but those winds just won’t go away anytime soon. In fact, Saturday will be windier than today as a disturbance rotates southeast across eastern South Dakota.

Finally, high pressure builds in by the middle and end of next week. This will bring much warmer temperatures, with near 80 degree heat possible later next week!

