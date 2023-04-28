Rapid City cleared out the weight of 200 elephants during clean up week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When spring rolls around, snow isn’t the only thing that needs to be cleared out. That’s why last week, around 2,000 volunteers were cleaning up trash around Rapid City.

From April 17 to 21, volunteers did their part to clean up the city, and the Rapid City Solid Waste Division waived all fees to drop off trash and other items. In total, the good samaritans brought in enough garbage to equal the weight of 200 elephants or four blue whales.

“So the volunteers collected 7 tons of trash, for all the volunteers to collect that was just mind-blowing, so cool, we really couldn’t do it without the volunteers. And then, out here at the landfill, 800 tons,” commented Ria Hannon, waste education coordinator for the Rapid City Landfill.

The next event held by the solid waste division won’t be until mid-October, which will be their household hazardous waste event.

