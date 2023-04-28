Offender Brandon Comes Flying placed on escape status

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State prison offender Brandon Comes Flying has been placed on escape status.

Comes Flying, age 42, left his community assignment in Rapid City on April 27 without authorization and failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center at the scheduled time. Comes Flying is a Native American male. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving time for forgery and possession of a controlled substance in Hughes County.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

If you see Comes Flying or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

