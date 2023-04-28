Music festival embraces full-body wellness, creatively

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - StardustFest aims to bring people together for a full-body experience. The music festival embraces creativity through music, art, wellness, spirituality, and local artisans. One of the many vendors at the event will be Bite of Redemption, which features bakery items that everyone can enjoy. Their products are gluten-free, sugar-free, and low-carb, so everyone can enjoy a sweet treat.

StardustFest is April 29 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand from noon to 10 PM.

To get your tickets follow this link.

For more information on StardustFest check out the interview above from Good Morning KOTA Territory.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.