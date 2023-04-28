Monument Health dermatologists offer free skin cancer screenings for Melanoma Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Monument Health Dermatology staff will be offering free skin cancer screenings in Rapid City and Spearfish, as part of the annual Melanoma Monday event.

Monument Health Dermatology at 550 East Colorado Blvd. in Spearfish will offer screenings on Monday, May 1, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Call 605-717-8860 to schedule a screening.

Monument Health Dermatology at 4150 Fifth St. in Rapid City will offer screenings on Monday, May 15, from 6 - 7:45 p.m. Call 605-755-5700 to schedule a screening.

Skin cancer is the most widely recognized type of cancer in the US as per the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, affecting over 5 million people annually.

When caught early, skin cancer can be one of the most preventable forms of cancer and highly treatable. Sunscreen, long-sleeved shirts, and broad-brimmed hats can help protect against the UV radiation that causes skin cancer.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.