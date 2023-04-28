Monument Health dermatologists offer free skin cancer screenings for Melanoma Monday

Visual examination of the mole for the presence of malignant neoplasms. Prevention for...
Visual examination of the mole for the presence of malignant neoplasms. Prevention for detecting skin cancer and melanoma.(Malikov Aleksandr | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Monument Health Dermatology staff will be offering free skin cancer screenings in Rapid City and Spearfish, as part of the annual Melanoma Monday event.

  • Monument Health Dermatology at 550 East Colorado Blvd. in Spearfish will offer screenings on Monday, May 1, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Call 605-717-8860 to schedule a screening.
  • Monument Health Dermatology at 4150 Fifth St. in Rapid City will offer screenings on Monday, May 15, from 6 - 7:45 p.m. Call 605-755-5700 to schedule a screening.

Skin cancer is the most widely recognized type of cancer in the US as per the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, affecting over 5 million people annually.

When caught early, skin cancer can be one of the most preventable forms of cancer and highly treatable. Sunscreen, long-sleeved shirts, and broad-brimmed hats can help protect against the UV radiation that causes skin cancer.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Forest Service has postponed the final decision on the F3 Gold Jenny Gulch Exploration...
Black Hills National Forest Pactola Reservoir requested withdrawal
Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.
I-90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp finally opening as DDI
Sister Lorane Coffin and 10 other sisters will move to a senior living center in May.
The Catholic Sisters of St. Martin’s Monastery to move to senior living center
BBB warns of new impersonation scam

Latest News

Brandon Comes Flying has been placed on escaped status after he did not show up after his work...
Offender Brandon Comes Flying placed on escape status
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
The Sturgis Police Athletic League hosted “operation arrest”
Operation arrest
Property Meld has big plans for the space next to their building
Property Meld followup