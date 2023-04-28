Getting arrested can be fun, for the right cause

(WBKO)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Police Athletic League is hosting “operation arrest” Thursday at the Loud American it’s a fundraiser for the league’s boxing and mountain bike clubs.

The Sturgis P-D is asking people to nominate an individual in the community to be “figuratively arrested,” to nominate a person you have to purchase a $25 ticket with the desired bond amount.

”They will be responsible for setting up calling up bond on themselves for whatever the bond set, whether it’s one hundred dollars or whether it’s a thousand dollars; they’re going to be responsible for calling their friends or co-workers anybody they can think of to raise money to get out,” said Chief of Police Geody VanDewater for Sturgis Police Department.

The fundraiser runs until 8 o’clock Thursday.

