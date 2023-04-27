Rapid City Police Department optimistic about 1st quarter crime stats

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - How safe is Rapid City? New numbers show a promising trend, according to Rapid City Police Department spokesman Brendyn Medina.

While robberies and sexual assaults have increased over March of 2022, Medina pointed out that the actual number of those incidents is a difference of only three or seven cases. He also says both motor vehicle thefts and burglaries have dropped sharply compared to last March. The gap only widens when looking at the same month from 2020, a year when crime rose nationally.

Medina attributes the drop to people being more receptive to police efforts to reduce crimes. Additionally, Medina says some communities seem more willing to ask for help from the police.

“Maybe a neighborhood that was experiencing a high volume of crime may have hesitated to call the police in the years before now we see that they’re actually working with us and partnering in public safety in their neighborhood,” he said.

Medina says he is hopeful the trend of reducing these crimes continues.

