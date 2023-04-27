Property Meld has big plans for the space next to their building

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday we reported on a potential change to downtown parking and how losing a parking lot would affect that. The company that will be using the space, Property Meld, spoke with us to discuss their plans.

Property Meld, a property maintenance company, says they are running out of space in their current location and that using this space next to their building will allow them to grow the business further. CEO Ray Hespen says not only would the expansion be good for his business but for other businesses as well.

”You know obviously the parking, we’re the biggest customer of that parking lot so obviously we’ve been working through to figure out how do we do that. There’s honestly plenty of parking so we just need to make sure employees understand what their options are and how we can help facilitate that so we went through that exercise,” said Hespen.

The development wouldn’t start until next year if approved by the city, so surface parking would still be available for use until then.

