One Rapid City business wants to expand by purchasing a parking lot

Downtown parking
Downtown parking(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With construction throughout downtown Rapid City, parking can be a hassle.

Property Meld, a local software company, wants to encourage more businesses to call Western South Dakota home. To do that, they want to expand their property to encompass the city parking lot adjacent to the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association building.

However, downtown parking is already at a premium.

“I think everyone also recognizes that we need to look for, How are we going to improve our downtown parking system? And how are we going to invest more money in them so that we’re not just getting rid of parking but also increasing new parking opportunities,” said Rapid City’s City Attorney Joel Landeen.

At the meeting, VP of Strategic Planning for Property Meld Todd Gange talked about the parking issues and said that if the city council allows the company to purchase the lot, they will let the city continue to use the surface parking for one year.

But with ongoing construction projects squeezing out parking spaces, some downtown businesses wonder how this could affect their bottom line.

“We had a few meetings to talk about this; we got a plan where we will be shuttling our employees, either from the Civic Center parking lot or another parking lot further away from the downtown area,” said Roam’ N Around owner John Machacez.

One committee member says if parking issues arise, the city will work on a solution.

“Someone might have to walk a little further to their destination, but we’ll work with them to minimize that as well; there’ll be a walking problem, not a parking problem,” said Planning Division Manager Vicki Fisher, City of Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Shawn Buchko could have served a maximum of 20 years, but was sentenced to 10 years in...
Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child pornography
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem signs Executive Order aimed at limiting need for Bachelor’s degree
Wally Dauwen, Mason Dauwen, and Ron Dragoo at the Pit Stop, a gas station in Lemmon, South...
Small town gas station heroes: CPR and quick-thinking bystanders credited with saving Hettinger man’s life
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.
Noem featured on ‘Real Women’ koozie
An instructor demonstrates how to shape glass after it is blown.
South Dakota School of Mines starts glassblowing classes

Latest News

Ocala police warn of scam callers that ask for ransom money.
BBB warns of new impersonation scam
Storms
Showers and storms Thursday with increasing wind gusts by afternoon
For the first time in decades, voters get to select their new county sheriff.
Nearly 32% of crimes go unreported, law enforcement hopes to change that
Rapid City Public Library has launched a new health & wellness resource just for teens.
New wellness tool kit for teens at the Rapid City Public Library