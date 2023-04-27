I-90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp finally opening as DDI

Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.
Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.(SDDOT)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Westbound on-ramp at exit 59 (North LaCrosse Street) at I-90 in Rapid City will be reopening at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, to all vehicle traffic.

The traffic signals on North LaCrosse Street at I-90 (exit 59) will be activated, and the interchange will begin functioning in each direction as a one-lane Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI).

This is the first DDI project constructed in South Dakota by the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Drivers and pedestrians can safely navigate the DDI by following traffic control and signals.

Additional project information, construction updates, photos, and DDI tutorials are available on the project website at https://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/.

