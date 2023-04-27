Cooking with Eric - Pepper Salsa Baked Cod

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Making this seafood dish couldn’t be simpler.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Arrange 2 or 3 cod filets in the bottom of a greased baking dish. Rub each filet with olive oil, and sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper.

Add 1/2 c julienned multi-colored peppers (or use a green and red bell pepper) to top of filets. Pour 1/3 cup orange juice over fish, then top the filets wtih 1/4 c chunky salsa.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until fish flakes.

Serve with rice, if desired.

