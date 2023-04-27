Cooking Beef with Eric - Garlic Butter Steak and Potatoes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oh so good! Garlicky, buttery - taking breakfast steak and potatoes to a whole new level!

The original recipe calls for flank steak, but you can use any cut of meat of your liking (I used sirloin tenders). You will first want to marinate the meat in 1/3 cup soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a tablespoon of Sriracha. Add some fresh ground black pepper. It’s best to marinate the meat in a resealable plastic bag. You can let the steak marinate 30 minutes at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator.

To begin to prepare the dish, heat 1 tablespoon each of olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Add 1 1/2lb baby yellow or red potatoes, sliced or cut into wedges. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring only occasionally until browned. Remove from skillet and set aside.

Then, to the same skillet at 5 minced garlic cloves and 1 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning. Toss in 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes. Remove meat from marinade (discard marinade) and place in skillet. Cook 1 minutes per side or until done to your liking.

When steak is done, add potatoes to skillet and cook to heat through. You can top the potatoes with Parmesan cheese if you wish, or maybe sprinkle some more Italian Seasoning on top. Serve immediately.

