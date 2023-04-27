Cooking Beef with Eric - Garlic Butter Steak and Potatoes

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oh so good! Garlicky, buttery - taking breakfast steak and potatoes to a whole new level!

The original recipe calls for flank steak, but you can use any cut of meat of your liking (I used sirloin tenders). You will first want to marinate the meat in 1/3 cup soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a tablespoon of Sriracha. Add some fresh ground black pepper. It’s best to marinate the meat in a resealable plastic bag. You can let the steak marinate 30 minutes at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator.

To begin to prepare the dish, heat 1 tablespoon each of olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Add 1 1/2lb baby yellow or red potatoes, sliced or cut into wedges. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring only occasionally until browned. Remove from skillet and set aside.

Then, to the same skillet at 5 minced garlic cloves and 1 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning. Toss in 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes. Remove meat from marinade (discard marinade) and place in skillet. Cook 1 minutes per side or until done to your liking.

When steak is done, add potatoes to skillet and cook to heat through. You can top the potatoes with Parmesan cheese if you wish, or maybe sprinkle some more Italian Seasoning on top. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Forest Service has postponed the final decision on the F3 Gold Jenny Gulch Exploration...
Black Hills National Forest Pactola Reservoir requested withdrawal
Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.
I-90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp finally opening as DDI
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem signs Executive Order aimed at limiting need for Bachelor’s degree
BBB warns of new impersonation scam

Latest News

Simple and delicious seafood recipe perfect for spring or summer.
Cooking with Eric - Pepper Salsa Baked Cod
Spearfish hosted its 29th annual Taste of Spearfish. This year, record-breaking numbers of...
Tastiest time of the year in Spearfish
Beautiful macarons made locally and with love in Sheridan, Wyoming!
Sheridan Cooks - Sweet Tia’s Macarons
Food is served up at a past Taste of Spearfish event.
Join the fun at the 29th Annual Taste of Spearfish