Black Hills National Forest Pactola Reservoir requested withdrawal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - he requested withdrawal by the US Forest Service from Pactola Reservoir and Rapid Creek Watershed brought the Black Hills community together Wednesday night.

The request comes as a response to the opposition by the Black Hills community against the F3 Gold Exploration Drilling Project at Jenny Gulch. The purpose of the request is to protect the cultural and natural resources in and around the area. This would include protecting the drinking water for Rapid City and the Ellsworth Air Force Base from possibly being impacted by the mineral exploration and further development of the project.

The requested withdrawal of 20,574 acres of National Forest lands. (US Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management)

“We initiate the process on behalf of the Secretary of Interior and then continue to work with the Forest Service as they study the withdrawal, and then we’ll work with them on wrapping up that end of the withdrawal to make a recommendation to the Secretary of Interior,” said Montana-Dakota Bureau of Land Management Deputy State Director for Energy, Minerals, and Realty Kim Prill.

The public supported the requested withdrawal, but many of them called for more land to be placed under the withdrawal and to extend the 20-year period that came with it.

“I want to stand and fight for my people so that seven generations from now, my kids can still be here and still have something to live for and something to believe in,” said one Black Hills resident.

“Water is so powerful; it’s what’s gathered us all here; it’s what would allow all of us to live generation after generation after generation. I’m a fifth-generation South Dakotan, and the one thing that my family has said over and over and over is that there is nothing more important than water,” said another concerned Black Hills resident.

“We’re trying to protect a watershed that has clean water, and I appreciate you coming here because I think it’s important that you really hear from people who have lived in or have done so much more than just exist in this watershed,” said a third concerned Black Hills resident.

During the withdrawal process, regulations provide the area with a two-year segregation period where the land requested for withdrawal is temporarily removed from settlement, sale, or entry for mining and geothermal leasing.

The 90-day period for comments started on March 21, 2023, and will close on June 20, 2023. If you want to leave comments, you can go to the USDA’s website by clicking on this link https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public/CommentInput?project=NP-3479, or you can mail written comments to Bryan Karchut, Black Hills National Forest, 1019 N. 5th St., Custer, SD 57730.

