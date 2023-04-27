Another Thursday-Friday windy spell!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely later today. Wind speeds will increase through the afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph. A few strong storms are expected in southwest South Dakota, where damaging winds are possible with a few of the stronger storms. Small hail will also be possible.

While it remains rain for much of the area, the Big Horns in northern Wyoming will likely receive heavy, wet snow. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place for significant accumulations. Strong winds will reduce visibility and driving will be extremely difficult in the Big Horns.

It will stay breezy Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine, but it does remain breezy as well. Highs in the 50s and 60s are likely Sunday with much warmer air expected next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for many with some spots coming close to 80°! A few thunderstorms will be possible toward the second half of next week.

