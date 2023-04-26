Showers and storms likely Thursday with increasing wind gusts by the afternoon

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly cloudy skies stick around through the night and showers will develop after midnight, especially closer to the morning hours. Lows will be in the 40s for many.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday. Wind speeds will increase through the afternoon with gusts up to 55 mph. A few strong storms are expected in southwest South Dakota, where damaging winds are possible with a few of the stronger storms.

While it remains rain for much of the area, the Big Horns in northern Wyoming will likely receive heavy, wet snow. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place for significant accumulations. Strong winds will reduce visibility and driving will be extremely difficult in the Big Horns.

It will stay breezy Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine, but it does remain breezy as well. Highs in the 50s and 60s are likely Sunday with much warmer air expected next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for many with some spots coming close to 80°!

