Make sure your political signs follow all requirements

Signage not allowed in public rights-of-way
Example of a political sign that is following all requirements for political signage.
Example of a political sign that is following all requirements for political signage.(City of Rapid City)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Campaign signs are beginning to appear in neighborhood yards and business frontage areas with less than six weeks remaining until the June elections for municipal and school board positions. The traditional election season includes door-to-door visits, political literature, and stump speeches in addition to candidate signage.

However, with the recent appearance of campaign signs in the community, it is also the source of the first citizen complaints.

Rapid City code enforcement officials remind the public it is not allowed to place signs in public rights-of-way or medians, including the boulevard areas of homes, public rights-of-way along streets and railroad areas, city parks, and areas that can block the sight of traffic.

Examples of prohibited signage in public rights-of-way areas include political, real estate, roofing, and siding company signage, banquet, and church signage.  Such signage is permitted on the property owner’s yard excluding the boulevard right-of-way. City ordinance 17.50.080 prohibits signs in public rights-of-way, and any signs placed in the right-of-way are subject to immediate removal.

Temporary political signs are allowed so long as they are not located within the public right of way, do not block a required sight triangle or impede traffic, or block or occupy a required parking stall or parking area.  Temporary political signs are limited to 32 total square feet and a maximum height of eight feet.

The municipal election is June 6, and the deadline to register to vote is May 22; which is also the day voters can cast ballots early.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Shawn Buchko could have served a maximum of 20 years, but was sentenced to 10 years in...
Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Wally Dauwen, Mason Dauwen, and Ron Dragoo at the Pit Stop, a gas station in Lemmon, South...
Small town gas station heroes: CPR and quick-thinking bystanders credited with saving Hettinger man’s life
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.
Noem featured on ‘Real Women’ koozie
The City plans to close the downtown parking structure this Sunday the 30th.
Remember to park elsewhere! Downtown parking structure set to close Sunday
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem signs Executive Order aimed at limiting need for Bachelor’s degree

Latest News

The Seventh Circuit CASA Program brought various child abuse-related resources together to...
Educating community members about the issue of child abuse
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
On Tuesday, for the first time since 2004, the city of Lead held a comprehensive planning...
Lead is looking for input from residents to improve the town
Deadwood gaming
Most recent gambling numbers could point to a record year