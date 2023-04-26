Educating community members about the issue of child abuse

The Seventh Circuit CASA Program brought various child abuse-related resources together to...
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every year, around 3.6 million cases of child abuse are reported across the US, and on Tuesday, the Seventh Circuit CASA program hosted an event bringing together resources from around Rapid City to encourage the community to learn more about what they can do to help with the issue of child abuse and neglect.

When it comes to child abuse, acknowledging there is a problem within the community is the first step in creating change. For the CASA program, this meant bringing together those resources that can help give the community information on what to do when they see these issues happening.

Here are the booths that were available at the event:

“These were just some of the resources that do exist in our community. We don’t have everything, but we do offer a lot of services, and it’s important to know what we do have and what people can get if they need it,” explained Seven Circuit CASA Program executive director Kehala Two Bulls. “It’s really important to realize that it’s okay to need that help.”

Along with bringing together those resources, the event opened up conversations about what can be done to tackle the issue of child abuse at a higher level.

“I would like to see our representatives, state agencies, and county agencies tackle this problem a lot more by seeing more conversations brought to the table with the current issue in our community, in Rapid City,” said Oaye Luta Okolakiciye mentor Jake Sounding Sides.

Child abuse can occur across all socio-economic levels, the neglect and mistreatment of a child leads to about 5 children dying every day across the country.

Two Bulls added, “If you need help, don’t be afraid to ask for it.”

