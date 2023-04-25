When you see smoke in the air, it’s a little too late

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Signs of smoke, and the smell of something burning are usually not good signs and could mean a wildfire.

Tuesday, leadership from the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) toured the Black Hills and learned more about how the Veterans Wildland Urban Interface Crews work to prevent fires in the area.

The crews are funded by the BLM to clear land across the country to prevent wildfires.

In 2022, they signed a new 5-year agreement. Since then 102 acres of fuel reduction work has been completed in Rapid City.

“Reducing the fire load and the fire risk within the community by reducing the amount of vegetation in the neighborhood. For example, cutting and removing excessive trees, mowing the grass, and the brush back,” said Lt. Eric O’Connor, Wildfire Mitigation, RCFD

According to NPR. ORG reducing trees and extra plants helps prevent wildfires, making it harder for wildfires to spread and jump from one plant to another.

While the meeting was to showcase the work and accomplishments of the Veterans Wildland Urban Interface Crews, O’Connor said he wants people to always be prepared for wildfires at any time of the year.

