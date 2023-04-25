Warmer Wednesday with a few afternoon showers possible

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies clear up overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s. Wednesday will start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will develop through the afternoon and bring a few shower chances to the area. Highs will be in the 50s for the Black Hills and 60s for many on the plains.

The best chance for rain will move in Thursday and showers and thundershowers will be possible during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many Thursday. Rain and a few snow showers will linger Thursday night into Friday morning before clearing out.

Stronger winds will develop Thursday as gusts could reach 50+ mph Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. It should remain breezy Friday and Saturday with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Highs Friday will be in the 40s and 50s, but we are expecting slightly warmer temperatures over the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Above average temperatures will return next week as highs will climb into the 60s and 70s for many. A few thunderstorms will be possible late next week and into the following weekend!

