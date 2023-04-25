Tastiest time of the year in Spearfish

Spearfish hosted its 29th annual Taste of Spearfish. This year, record-breaking numbers of...
Spearfish hosted its 29th annual Taste of Spearfish. This year, record-breaking numbers of people attended.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Apr. 25, 2023
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - It is the most delicious time of the year for the City of Spearfish, when 13 of the city’s restaurants come together for a “tasty” event.

The Taste of Spearfish is a way to showcase the diverse restaurant and beverage location options in the city. The money earned from the tickets went to the restaurants, and the admissions money went back to the city to help pay for the resources spent on the event.

“The admissions cost goes back to the chamber. That helps cover the cost of the hall, manual labor, and everything that we put into marketing,” said Spearfish Chamber of Commerce executive director Heather Griffrow. “Then, the money earned from ticket purchases goes back to the restaurants.”

This year, Griffrow added that the number of attendees for the event was higher when compared to pre-COVID numbers.

