Sturgis parents concerned about school bus stop safety

Bus stops don’t seem like something that should be dangerous to the kids that get off their busses at them, but some Sturgis parents say they are just that.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School bus stops shouldn’t be dangerous, but some Sturgis parents believe at least one in their district is.

A four-lane highway is less than ideal for anyone to cross, let alone young children, but that’s exactly what’s happening for the children who live in the mobile home parks along Boulder Canyon Highway. Parents in these neighborhoods have organized to try and create change surrounding how the stretch of road is handled in the future.

“Definitely I think there needs to either be like a crosswalk with signals for kids or pedestrians even. There definitely needs to be a couple of stop lights down here, this is not a zone of traffic anymore, it’s busy,” said Angel Pisani, a concerned parent.

Pisani also says changing the existing bus route could help. She suggests having the buses enter the neighborhood, rather than stop on the highway, could solve the issue as well.

Another parent said she was raised to believe helping people crossing the street is a small kindness, and shouldn’t be a burden for children.

“I grew up as a Girl Scout and as a Girl Scout we learned to help people cross the highway cross the roads. So did the Boy Scouts. I remember my great grandmother telling me stories of law enforcement getting out and helping children cross the streets that needed assistance but we’re not seeing it anymore,” said Catharine Van Dorn, the organizer of the cause.

Van Dorn says she feels law enforcement are not taking a close enough look at the issue and Harlow’s Bus Service has not responded to her. We reached out to Harlow’s for comment, but they declined to respond.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man charged with felony hit and run, resulted in death
Student organization 'Young Americans for Liberty'
A student organization at Black Hills State University is raising their voices
A mother and daughter died in this December 2022 train/truck accident south of Harrisburg,...
Fatal train crash highlights lack of railroad crossing protections in South Dakota
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana

Latest News

Matthew Shawn Buchko could have served a maximum of 20 years, but was sentenced to 10 years in...
Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Possible
Shower chances move in for the week
Artists are welcomed in Art Alley, as long as they have a permit for their work.
Calling all artists, ignite a conversation with your talents at Art Alley
This month is very significant to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office because April is...
For Sexual & Crime Assault Awareness Pennington County Sheriff's Office helps victims find justice