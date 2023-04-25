Remember to park elsewhere! Downtown parking structure set to close Sunday

The City plans to close the downtown parking structure this Sunday the 30th.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the City’s downtown parking structure set to close Sunday evening for approximately six weeks for the next phase of renovation work, Rapid City officials are reminding the public of available parking alternatives during the closure period.

Anna Gilligan, Operations Manager for City Parking Enforcement, has been working with permit holders to find alternative parking spots for them to use during the parking structure closure. Gilligan advises the public to use metered areas in the downtown district during the business day as alternatives during the parking structure closure. All surface parking lots owned by the City are open to the public after 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends, but a permit is required to park there from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Gilligan offers these examples for public parking during evening hours and weekends:

  • The City Hall parking lot at 300 Sixth Street
  • The City-leased parking lot to the east of the Stockgrowers Building, 400 block of St. Joseph Street
  • The City-leased parking lot behind First National Bank near Apolda Street and Seventh Street
  • The City-leased parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street to the east of Bob’s Shoe Repair

The public is reminded not to park in private business lots.

For the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, Gilligan says there will be free downtown parking and the project contractor is also planning to open up the parking structure to partial access.

“Safety is our number one priority,” said City Operations Management Engineer Rod Johnson. “It’s necessary to close the facility during this time because the treatment materials can cause damage to vehicles and it is best we keep the area off limits to both pedestrians and vehicle traffic.”

