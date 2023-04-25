Park bathrooms will soon be ready for use

By Juliana Alford
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Park restrooms will finally be in full use and ready for a flush by May 1st.

Fifteen restrooms will be opening in the community, including at Canyon Lake Park, Wilderness Park, and Robbinsdale Park just to name a few.

Although the restrooms are maintained by cleaning crews, a big issue for the bathrooms is the homeless population and vandalism. Homelessness especially has steadily increased in the last five to seven years.

To try and keep the facilities clean and safe, Parks and Recreation hire security to lock the restrooms during the evening, and park crews check the facilities regularly.

“We try to provide the best facilities we can and the cleanest facilities we can. You know being in a park setting where it’s open to the public sometimes it’s unfortunate when the vandalism or graffiti happens,” said Scott Anderson, Rapid City Parks Division Manager.

Anderson says if people see something they should say something in an effort to try and reduce problems in the city’s parks.

