Giving voice to the voiceless, the Red Ribbon Skirt Society to host event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Week of Action for Missing, Murdered, and Indigenous Women is a time to say enough is enough. Organizations like the Red Ribbon Skirt Society want to see action to prevent harm to Indigenous women, children, and two-spirits. On May 5 the society is hosting the Inaugural Red Dress Gala to give a voice to the voiceless.

Speakers like Tosa Two Heart will share words on “Bring Her Home,” and their involvement in the Red Ribbon Skirt Society. The society was founded and is led by Indigenous Women, to give a voice to the families affected a MMIWC2S. They financially help with funerals, memorials, and search and rescue efforts.

Inaugural Red Dress Gala: A Night of Giving Voice to the Voiceless is on May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn - Downtown Rapid City.

Follow this link to get your ticket and learn more about the event.

