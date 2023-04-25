Cooler today with a few showers likely.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers possible; snow showers this morning. Not everyone will see measurable rain, however. Temperatures will top out in the 40s, unlike those lower 60s we saw Monday.

Wednesday will be a dry and warmer day with highs in the 60s. Winds will pick up out of the north and northwest in the afternoon.

A vigorous trough drops into the area Thursday, bringing rain and gusty winds. Some snow will mix with the rain in the higher hills and in Wyoming late Thursday and Thursday night.

Friday will be windy and cool with a lingering shower in the morning, then the weekend will be dry and milder with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.