Tonight will be a good but chilly night to go view the northern lights

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tonight, will be a good night to go view some northern lights. Cloud cover is light over the Rapid City area but the farther west you go the more clouds you will run into. If you are planning to go out, you may want to bundle up as the winds are light and from the south with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for this evening.

Monday with winds becoming lightly breezy and easterly, but it will be mild on Monday with temperatures in the 50s for some, but skies do become mostly cloudy with showers later in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with rain showers possible at times and highs in the 40s, however, temperatures will return to the 50s for the second half of next week, mostly after Wednesday with the potential for some locations to climb into the 60s by Thursday with cooler temperatures expected for Friday.

