Shower chances move in for the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated showers will be possible overnight. Some snow showers could mix in at times as temperatures fall closer to freezing. A dusting of snow possible on grassy surfaces.

Off and on shower chances continue Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Expect plenty of clouds through the day. Skies clear up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before returning Wednesday afternoon, bringing isolated showers to the area.

Thursday looks to be the best chance for moisture. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s both Wednesday and Thursday before dropping back into the 40s and 50s Friday. A few rain and snow showers could linger Friday morning before skies slowly clear up through the afternoon.

Strong winds are expected to arrive Thursday and Friday with some gusts exceeding 50 mph at times.

Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures return this weekend into early next week.

